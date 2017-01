At Corinth, the Hawks rallied from a three-point deficit at the end of the third quarter to defeat the Red Devils.

Emi Higgins paced Hermon with 17 points.

Sydney Allen scored 19 points, had four rebounds and two assists to lead the Red Devils. Emilee Cohen chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.

Central 12 28 36 43

Hermon 10 16 33 44