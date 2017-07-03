AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Hampden at Post 51 (Awaiting score)

July 03, 2017, at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Marine patrol officer charged after his pickup collides with tractor-trailer in DamariscottaMarine patrol officer charged after his pickup collides with tractor-trailer in Damariscotta
  2. New effort to break Maine budget stalemate defies LePage demand for no tax hikeNew effort to break Maine budget stalemate defies LePage demand for no tax hike
  3. Police: Drunken driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Portland
  4. Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in WaldoboroMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Waldoboro
  5. Severe storms, 2 tornadoes wreak havoc in western MaineSevere storms, 2 tornadoes wreak havoc in western Maine