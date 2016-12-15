BOYS BASKETBALL

Hampden 65 at Mt. Blue 24

Dec. 15, 2016, at 9:54 p.m.

At Farmington, Ian MacIntyre scored nine of his 17 points in the first quarter to lead Hampden Academy past Mt. Blue.

Thomas Raye contributed 11 points for the Broncos.

Garrett Reynolds had five points for Mt. Blue.

HAMPDEN: Wolfington 2-1-6; Winch 4-0-9; Stanley 2-0-4; M. Raye; Dougherty 2-1-5; Johnston; Laurier 2-1-6; Harriman 1-0-2; Labuan 1-0-2; Webb; T. Raye 4-0-11; Larson 1-0-2; McIntyre 8-1-17

MT. BLUE: Thompson 1-0-2; Philbrick 1-0-3; Reynolds 1-3-5; Dorman 0-1-1; Talbot; Baker; Doyon; Hebert; Frederic 2-0-4; Hall 2-0-4; Hollingsworth 2-0-4

HAMPDEN 18 35 51 65

MT. BLUE 2 7 14 24

3-point goals: T. Raye 3; Wolfington, Winch, Lauseir, Larson; Philbrick

