At Topsham, Reece Poulin drove in four runs on three singles as Hampden rolled.

Alex McKenney recorded a double and two singles to drive in two runs while scoring four for the Broncos. Casey Sudbeck contributed a single, double and four runs.

Kaileb Hawkes doubled in a run for Mount Ararat.

Hampden 443 50 — 16 12 2

Mt. Ararat 011 00 — 2 6 4

Smith and Thomas; Moody, Glass (2), Mello (5) and Alexander