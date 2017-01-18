BOYS HOCKEY

Hampden 4 at Messalonskee 2

Jan. 18, 2017, at 10:30 p.m.

At the Alfond Athletics Center in Kents Hill, Joey McLain scored three goals for a hat trick to lead the Broncos by the Eagles of Oakland.

McLain scored two goals in the first period and one in the second. Marc Thibodeau added a goal in the third period and also notched two assists. Cooper Leland chipped in with three assists and Rece Poulin had one. Cole Benner finished with 16 saves on 18 shots.

Tyler Lewis and Dylan Brown each scored a goal for Messalonskee while Phillip Kaherl and Jack Moore each added an assist. Eli Michaud recorded 33 saves on 37 shots.

 

