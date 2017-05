At Coffin Field in Brewer, the Witches scored in five different innings to beat the Broncos.

Olivia Cattan, Kenzie Dore (2 RBIs) and Libby Hewes paced Brewer with two hits each. Hewes pitched a complete game, spacing 10 hits and striking out three.

Emily Dysart led Hampden Academy, stroking two doubles and two singles and driving in three runs.

Hampden 101 010 1 — 4 10 4

Brewer 312 101 x — 9 10 1

Sicard, Hatch (2) and Dysart; L. Hewes and Goodrich