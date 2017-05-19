BASEBALL

Hampden 2 at Bangor 3

May 19, 2017, at 10:33 p.m.

At Bangor’s Mansfield Stadium, Bangor’s Nick Cowperthwaite pitched a complete game holding Hampden to four hits and two runs en route to the victory Casey Sudbeck pitched a strong game for Hampden.

The Rams improve to 11-1 and Hampden moves to 9-4.

Gary Farnham hit an RBI triple for Bangor and Tyler Parke added an RBI single. George Payne and Zach Ireland each singled.

Sudbeck notched a double and single while Max Thomas doubled.

 

Hampden 100 100 0 — 2 4 1

Bangor 001 101 x –3 5 0

Sudbeck, Geaudreau (6) and Thomas; N. Cowperthwaite and Fournier

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. State to close Machiasport prison next monthState to close Machiasport prison next month
  2. Pennsylvania man accused of running Auburn prostitution ringPennsylvania man accused of running Auburn prostitution ring
  3. Former DFAS employee sues Limestone facility over bad waterFormer DFAS employee sues Limestone facility over bad water
  4. 1-year-old dies in car accident at Alton Elementary1-year-old dies in car accident at Alton Elementary
  5. Police identify woman accused of shooting husband, 81, in Readfield