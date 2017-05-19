At Bangor’s Mansfield Stadium, Bangor’s Nick Cowperthwaite pitched a complete game holding Hampden to four hits and two runs en route to the victory Casey Sudbeck pitched a strong game for Hampden.

The Rams improve to 11-1 and Hampden moves to 9-4.

Gary Farnham hit an RBI triple for Bangor and Tyler Parke added an RBI single. George Payne and Zach Ireland each singled.

Sudbeck notched a double and single while Max Thomas doubled.

Hampden 100 100 0 — 2 4 1

Bangor 001 101 x –3 5 0

Sudbeck, Geaudreau (6) and Thomas; N. Cowperthwaite and Fournier