At Alfond Arena in Orono, Old Town/Orono jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held off Hampden Academy.

Austin Sheehan led the way for the Black Bears with a 3-goal effort. Jacob Dubay scored the other goal and assisted on two others. Tyler Wheeler contributed 2 assists and Sam Henderson had one. Khloe Parker made 21 saves on 23 shots.

Hampden was led by Marcus Dunn with a goal and an assist. Joey McClain had the other goal for the Broncos, and Cole Benner came up with 35 saves on 39 shots.