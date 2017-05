At Topsham, Emily Dysart tallied a double, single, two RBIs and scored a run to lead Hampden past Mount Ararat.

Becca Cyr compiled two singles and an RBI and Sydney Hatch two singles, an RBI and a run for the Broncos.

Kayleigh Temple singled and Sam Gonyea doubled for the Eagles.

Hampden 120 100 3 — 7 13 2

Mt. Ararat 000 002 1 — 3 4 1

Hatch and Dysart; H. Temple, Weaver (4) and K. Temple