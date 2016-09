At Auburn, Abdulrahman Dubai and Jarod Norcross-Plourde each recorded two goals to lead Edward Little to the shutout win.

Tyler Morin assisted Norcross-Plourde’s second goal while all other goals were unassisted.

Edward Little goalie Owen Mower stopped both shots he faced while the Broncos’ Andy Farnham and Cole Tweedie combined for six saves on 10 shots.

JV: Edward Little 7-1