At Rockport, six different players for Camden Hills contributed to the scoring effort to help the Jammers defeat Hampden Academy.

Charlotte Messer opened the scoring for CH on a direct kick and the Broncos tied the game on a goal by Melissa Reichel. Kristina Kelly scored at the 21:00 mark and Bryn Anderson scored three minutes later on a Kassie Krul assist to round out the first half scoring.

In the second half, Ella Pierce, Eliza Roy, Kristina Kelly and Kaylyn Krul chipped in one goal apiece. Messer and Kassie Krul each added an assist.

Goalkeeper Isabelle Lang had three saves for Camden. Emily Dysart and Adie Hughes combined for 21 saves for Hampden Academy. The Windjammers out shot the Broncos 31-4.