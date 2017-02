At Brewer, Josh Pellegrino’s third-period goal lifted Brewer past Hampden.

Zach Steiger added a goal and Kyle Webb, Trey Baker, Zac Duncan and Tyler Hersey assists for the Witches. Drew Baker had 35 saves on 36 shots.

Marcus Dunn scored the goal for the Broncos, with Cooper Leland getting the assist. Cole Benner saved 27 of 29 shots.