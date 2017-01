At Brewer, Hampden raced out to a 21-7 halftime lead and withstood a second half charge from Brewer to hold on for the win.

The Broncos were led by Braylee Wildman with nine points while Brooklyn Scott contributed eight.

Cassidy Smith had 12 points for Brewer.

Hampden 16 21 30 40

Brewer 4 7 21 34