WATERVILLE, Maine — The Colby College men’s hockey team stayed unbeaten in home conference games after scoring in the opening period and making the goal stand up in a 1-0 victory over seventh-ranked Hamilton College on Friday night at Alfond Rink.

The Mules move to 9-5-4 overall and 7-3-3 in conference play heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. home game with 13th-ranked Amherst College. Hamilton dropped to 12-3-4 overall, 6-3-4 in the league, and will play at Bowdoin College on Saturday at 3 p.m. Bowdoin took a 3-1 win over Amherst on Friday .

Sean Lawrence earned his first Colby shutout and stopped 13 of his 28 shots in the third period. The Continentals had a two-man advantage for the final 1:14 of the contest after Colby took a penalty and Hamilton pulled its goalie. Evan Buitenhuis, one of the top goaltenders in the country, made 19 saves.

Colby, now 5-0-1 in home conference games, started quickly. Cam MacDonald had two chances in front of the Hamilton goal in the opening 22 seconds of play.

The Mules scored the lone goal after Hamilton dumped the puck in Colby’s zone. Michael Rudolf won the puck in the corner and pushed a pass up to Devin Albert, who immediately found Phil Klitirinos between the center line and the Hamilton blue line. Klitirinos went in alone on Buitenhuis and scored just 59 seconds into the game.