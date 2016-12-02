WATERVILLE, Maine — Megan Ahern played a part in all of Hamilton College’s goal in a 3-0 victory over Colby College in NESCAC women’s hockey Friday night at Alfond Rink.

The Continentals (2-2 overall, 2-1 NESCAC) and Colby (0-4-1, 0-2-1) will play again Saturday at 3 p.m.

Hamilton scored all three of its goals in the first period in a span of 11 minutes. Continental goalie Sam Walther earned the shutout with 16 saves.

Sarah Fisher scored at 5:34 of the opening period after the Continentals did a good job of putting pressure on in Colby’s end. Hamilton won the puck behind the net and Sarah Fisher ripped a one-timer from near the left post after taking the pass. Ahern and Katie Parkman had assists on the play.

The Continentals scored with just two seconds left on a power play at 12:09 of the first period. Ahern was directly in front of the net when she slammed home a pass from the left side. Emily Williams and Taegan Blackwell were credited with assists.

Hamilton won a battle in front of Colby’s net to take a 3-0 lead. With a number of players fighting for the puck, Ahern came away with it with her back to the goal. She quickly turned and ripped a shot for the score.

Colby goalie Hannah Insuik kept her team in the game with 30 saves. She did not allow a goal in the final 47:51 of the contest.