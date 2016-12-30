At Milo, Taylor Schildroth scored 19 points and Percy Zentz added 14 to lead George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill to the victory.

Jarrod Chase chipped in with 10 points for the Eagles (7-0).

Claytie Preble scored a game-high 21 points and Devon Cuthbertson netted 14 points for 2-3 Penquis.

GSA: Wang 1-0-2, C. Mattson 1-0-3, Mote, Slayton 3-0-8, Schildroth 8-2-19, Norwood, M. Mattson 2-4-8, Dannenberg 1-0-2, Zentz 5-4-14, Snow, Chase 2-6-10

Penquis: Valvo 1-0-2, Zambrano, Baker, Preble 8-4-21, Beckett 2-1-5, Martin, Thomas, Cail 1-0-2, Tucker, Bailey, Cuthbertson 7-0-14

GSA 20 42 59 66

Penquis 11 19 33 44

3-pt. goals: Slayton 2, C. Mattson, Schildroth, & Preble

JV: GSA 54-32