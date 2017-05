At Dexter, Abigail Paige knocked a two-run homer while Kaitlyn Webber added a three-run shot to lead Dexter past George Stevens of Blue Hill.

Chloe Mountain added three singles while Paige also doubled twice for the Tigers.

Sarah Mullen and Hannah Peaslee both singled and scored for the Eagles.

GSA 400 020 — 6 5 8

Dexter 142 345 — 18 16 2

Charette and Mullen; Hardy, McNally (1) and Asbury, Mountain (4)