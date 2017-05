At Bucksport, the Eagles of Blue Hill scored an unearned run in the top of the 4th inning and held on for the victory.

GSA was led by Jacob Keenan with a single and a double.

Andy Allan singled twice to pace Bucksport.

George Stevens 101 100 0 — 3 3 2

Bucksport 101 000 0 — 2 5 3

Schildroth, Simmons (3), Slayton (5) and Lebel; Vincent, Moore (5) and Grindle