At Searsport, the Vikings’ Jenna Keach struck out 13 while outdueling the Greenville duo of Lilly Pelletier and Halle Pelletier.

Ashten Wells scored the game’s only run for Searsport. Audrey walker, Madison Young and Meghan Grant each singled.

Halle Pelletier struck out four in five innings and Lilly Pelletier fanned one in two innings.