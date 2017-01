At Guilford, Nick Foley scored 15 points and Devin Boone added 12 to help the Lakers beat the Pirates and improve to 9-1.

PCHS was led by Bryce Gilbert’s 22 and are now 4-6.

Greenville: Mendes 0-4-4,, Foley 6-2-15, DiAngelo 2-0-4, Bjork 3-1-7, Pratt 2-0-4, Boone 3-6-11. Caiazzo, N.

PCHS: Cooley, Kane 1-0-3, Drew, 2-0-4 Gilbert 6-9-22, True 2-3-7, White, Kimball, G..

Greenville 15 22 37 46

PCHS 6 13 29 36

3 pt. goals: Foley; Gilbert, Kane