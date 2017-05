At Machias, Lily Pelletier pitched a no hitter for the Greenville Lakers.

Lily and Sierra Bussell each had two doubles and two singles with four RBIs. Jordan Mann and Bianca Breton each hit a double and two singles with three RBIs.

For Machias, Amber Heath scored the run.

Greenville: 298 62 – 27

Machias: 000 10 – 1

L. Pelletier and B. Breton; A. Hooper and A. Heath