At Machias, James Mersereau scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out seven assists to pace Machias past Greenville.

Jordan Grant netted 12 points while Jacob Godfrey had nine points and 16 rebounds.

Nick Foley had 14 points and Devin Boone 12 for Greenville.

Greenville 10 13 21 47

Machias 20 27 41 56