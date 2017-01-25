At Jackman, Nick Foley lead all scorers with 22 points to help Greenville roll past Forest Hills.

Connor DiAngelo chipped in with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers.Lakers. For Forest Hills; Carson Veilleux and Parker Desjardins each had 8 points.

Greenville: Kane 2-2-6, Mendes 1-0-2, Foley 6-8-22, Bjork 1-0-3, Pratt 1-0-2, Bilodeau 2-0-2, C. Caiazzo, DiAngelo 6-0-12, Boone 3-3-9, N. Caiazzo 2-0-4

Forest Hills: Veilleux 3-0-8, Daigle, Gibson 1-1-3, Rivas 0-1-1, Vizocruz 1-3-5, S. Rodriguez, Desjardins 2-3-8, Padilla 1-1-3, Cuddy 3-0-6, Hale, Q. Rodriguez 0-1-1.

Greenville 13 31 42 62

Forest Hills 4 9 18 35