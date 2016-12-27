At Deer Isle, Nick Foley tossed in 18 points as the Lakers defeated the Mariners.

Noah Pratt and Evan Bjork netted 12 points apiece and Connor DiAngelo 11 for Greenville.

Mason Oliver paced Deer Isle-Stonington with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Greenville 16 39 49 61

DI-Stonington 14 26 32 42

Greenville: Foley 6-3-18, Bjork 4-2-12, Pratt 5-2-12, DiAngelo 4-2-11, Mendes 2-0-6, Kane 1-0-2

DI-Stonington: Oliver 6-5-19, Gillen 3-2-8, Shepard 3-0-6, Bates-Cole 1-1-3. Bates 0-2-2, Perez 0-2-2, Snow 1-0-2

3-point goals: Foley 3, Bjork 2, Mendes 2, DiAngelo; Oliver 2