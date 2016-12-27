BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenville 61 at Deer Isle-Stonington 42

Dec. 27, 2016, at 6:16 p.m.

At Deer Isle, Nick Foley tossed in 18 points as the Lakers defeated the Mariners.

Noah Pratt and Evan Bjork netted 12 points apiece and Connor DiAngelo 11 for Greenville.

Mason Oliver paced Deer Isle-Stonington with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Greenville 16 39 49 61

DI-Stonington 14 26 32 42

Greenville: Foley 6-3-18, Bjork 4-2-12, Pratt 5-2-12, DiAngelo 4-2-11, Mendes 2-0-6, Kane 1-0-2

DI-Stonington: Oliver 6-5-19, Gillen 3-2-8, Shepard 3-0-6, Bates-Cole 1-1-3. Bates 0-2-2, Perez 0-2-2, Snow 1-0-2

3-point goals: Foley 3, Bjork 2, Mendes 2, DiAngelo; Oliver 2

 

 

View stories by school

  1. Visions of legal made-in-Maine pot brownies dance in their headsVisions of legal made-in-Maine pot brownies dance in their heads
  2. Three lost snowmobilers found after overnight searchThree lost snowmobilers found after overnight search
  3. Midcoast pair accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mailMidcoast pair accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail
  4. Report: Pedestrian struck by car in Brewer dies
  5. A robot in school is pretty cool, but having Katherine Bowen back is betterA robot in school is pretty cool, but having Katherine Bowen back is better