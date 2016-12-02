WATERVILLE, ME—The Thomas College men’s basketball team held off a late charge by Green Mountain to win 81-78 at Larry Mahaney Gymnasium on Friday night.

In the victory, the Terriers improve to 4-2 (2-0 NAC) on the season while the Eagles fall to 3-2 (1-1 NAC) in the loss.

The Terriers jumped out to an early advantage going ahead 29-14 with only nine minutes remaining in the first half.

Willie Grant (Philadelphia, PA / Paul Robeson) added a layup with 6:14 remaining in the half to bring the Terriers to a 19-point lead, the highest of the game.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Eagles pushed offensively and outscored the Terriers 7-0 in the remaining 1:48 to trail Thomas 46-37 going into the break.

Early in the second half, both teams traded points until the Eagles came within ten with 13 minutes remaining.

The Eagles brought the score with four points with 7:26 remaining in the game. Freshman guard Zach Mackinnon (Kennebunk, Maine / Kennebunk) added a three-pointer to increase the lead once again. Green Mountain went on a 13-6 run in the next four minutes, including three by Pierce Weatherspoon to tie the game at 75-75.

The Eagles had possession with the game tied but a steal by Ian King (Westbrook, Maine / Westbrook) and a dunk Tyheem Simon (Far Rockaway, N.Y / Lawrence) gave the Terriers the lead once again. A late free throw by Patrick Rittmon brought the score within one at 1:39.

Tailour Hall (Jacksonville, Florida / Edward White) added a layup in the 1:21 mark to bring the Terriers ahead. Hall came up with in big steal in the final seconds to secure the Terriers 81-78 win.

The Terriers was led by Carlos Gonzalez’s (Kennebunk, Maine / Lewiston) third double double of the season with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Simon netted 21 points and 5 rebounds. Jordan Derosby (Waterville, Maine / Waterville) and Grant were also in double figures with 10 points each.

Green Mountain was led by Weatherspoon who tallied 21 points and nine rebounds. Thomas Brown added 20 points and netted his 1,000 career point. Also chipping in was Rittmon with 16 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.