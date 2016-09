At Searsport, Karigen Coffin’s five goals propelled Searsport past Greater Portland Christian.

Ashten Wells had two goals and four assists for the Vikings. Arianna Stemp, Brooklynn Alberts, Abby Stemp and Mikaela Alley added a goal apiece. Alberts and Stemp combined for two saves on three shots.

Clairette Kirezi had eight saves on 27 shots for Greater Portland Christian.