GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greater Portland Christian 28 at Highview Christian 48

Dec. 09, 2016, at 9:54 p.m.

At Bangor, Cassidy Lessner tossed in 26 points and also had seven rebounds as Highview Christian of Charleston beat Greater Portland Christian.

Megan McDonald added 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals for the Knights.

Grace Mears had eight points for the Lions.

GPCS: Mears 4-8, Vickman 3-1-7, M. Smith 3-6, N. Smith 2-4, Brann 1-3, C. Smith, Spaulding

HCA: Lessner 10-6-26, Upham 1-2, McDonald 7-14, Trafton 1-3, Burns 1-1-3, Shaw, Philbrick, Morin, Scott, and Jurczak.

GPCS: 4 4 11 9 28

HCA: 11 12 13 12 48

3-point goals: Brann, Vickman; Trafton.

