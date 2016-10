At Charleston, Jeremiah Hammond’s first of two goals 27 seconds into the game paved the way for Greater Portland’s 5-2 win over Highview Christian.

Hammond added a 2nd goal in the second half and Ethan Spaulding added 2 goals for the 3-6-1 Lions.

Josiah Jurczak and Noah Kepple scored second half goals for 0-8-2 Highview. TJ Sheldon stopped 19 of 28 shots.