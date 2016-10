At Charleston, Javona Philbrick’s goal with 25 seconds left in the first half proved to be the game winner as Highview Christian edged Greater Portland Christian.

Jenna Kepple and Megan McDonald each had a goal for 3-5-1 Highview. Megan McDonald and Katelynn Shaw combined to stop 13 of 14 shots.

Natalie Smith had the lone goal for the 1-7-2 Lions. Claudette Kirczi stopped 8 of 14 shots