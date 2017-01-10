At Hodgdon, Noah Nash and Kevin McAfee had 13 points apiece to lead 8-3 Hodgdon past Greater Houlton Christian.

Austin Winslow and Jed Grant paced the 4-5 Eagles with 10 points each.

G.H.C.A. 12 19 27 37

Hodgdon 11 27 41 57

G.H.C.A.: A. Winslow 4-0-10, Grant 3-4-10, C. Winslow 4-0-8, Potter 2-0-5, Austin 2-0-4, Stone, J. Carmichael, S. Carmichael

Hodgdon: McAfee 6-1-13, Nash 6-0-13, D. Palmer 3-1-7, Foster 2-2-6, A. Tuttle 2-1-5, J. Palmer 2-0-5, Ramsey 2-0-5, Oliver 1-0-3, B. Tuttle, Merritt, Buzzell

3-point goals: A. Winslow 2, Potter; Oliver, J. Palmer, Nash, Ramsey