BOYS BASKETBALL

Greater Houlton Chr. 57 at Southern Aroostook 73

Dec. 27, 2016, at 3:21 p.m.

At Dyer Brook, Jackson Mathews led four players in double figures with 17 points as the Warriors triumphed.

Nolan Altvater and Garrett Siltz tallied 14 points apiece for Southern Aroostook, with Tyler Batchelder adding 11.

Cole Winslow had 18 points for Greater Houlton Christian.

GHCA: 8-19-37-57

Southern Aroostook: 17-39-55-73

GHCA: Winslow: 9-0-18, Jacques: 3-1-8, Grant: 4-0-8,  Winslow: 2-2-7, Potter: 3-0-6, Austin: 2-0-5,  Carmichael: 1-1-3,  Schools: 1-0-2

Southern Aroostook: Mathers: 5-4-17, Altvater: 6-2-14, Siltz: 5-0-14,  Batchelder: 4-2-11, Morales: 4-0-8, Burpee: 1-0-3, Lillis: 1-0-2, Skinner: 1-0-2, Brooks: 1-0-2

3-pt Goals: Jacques, Austin, Winslow; Batchelder,  Mathers 3, Siltz 4,Burpee

 

