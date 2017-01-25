At Madawaska, Cole Winslow scored 18 points and Austin Winslow 13 as Greater Houlton Christian defeated Madawaska.

Will Austin added 11 points and Jed Grant 10 for the Eagles.

Tristan Cyr paced Madawaska with nine points.

GHCA: T. Schools 0-1-1, C. Winslow 9-0-18, J. Carmichael 1-0-2, E. Jacques 1-0-3, W. Austin 3-4-11, S. Carmichael 1-0-2, I. Potter 3-2-8, A. Winslow 5-3-13, J. Grant 4-2-10

Madawaska: M. Cyr 3-0-8, M. Gendreau 1-2-4, L. Lavoie 2-0-4, T. Cyr 3-1-9, B. Hebert 3-0-6, R. Desjardins 2-0-6, M. Hebert, I. Toussaint, S. Kuptchik, Z. Epstien, I. Bourgoin, E. Hebert

GHCA: 15 35 53 68

Madawaska: 4 16 32 37

3-pt. goals: E. Jacques, W. Austin; M. Cyr 2, T. Cyr 2, R. Desjardins 2