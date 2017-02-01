At Hodgdon, Daden Palmer netted 25 points to lead Hodgdon past Greater Houlton Christian.

Kevin McAfee tallied 18 points for the Hawks.

Cole Winslow had 15 points and Isaac Potter 12 for the Eagles.

G.H.C.A.: C. Winslow 7-1-15, Potter 4-3-12, A. Winslow 2-3-7, J. Carmichael 2-1-6, Austin 2-1-6, Schools 1-0-2, Stone, Jacques, S. Carmichael, Grant

Hodgdon: D. Palmer 10-1-25, McAfee 7-3-18, Merritt 3-1-7, A. Tuttle 3-0-7, Nash 1-2-5, Ramsey 1-3-5, J. Palmer 2-0-4, B. Tuttle 1-0-3, Buzzell 1-0-2, Foster 0-1-1, Oliver, M. Tuttle

G.H.C.A. 8 21 34 48

Hodgdon 23 37 55 77

3 point-goals: J. Carmichael, Austin, Potter; D. Palmer 4, A. Tuttle, Nash, B. Tuttle, McAfee