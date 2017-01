At Machias on Sunday, Alicen Brooks scored 22 points to lead the University of Maine-Machias to victory.

Ami Carver added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the winners while Alayna Caricofe chipped in with 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Tasha Jarosz paced GBCC with 26 points and nine rebounds and Rachel Laughner added 10 points.