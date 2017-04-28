BIDDEFORD, Maine — Emily Kline (Park Ridge, N.J.) guided a two-out single into left field during the top of the 5th inning to provide No. 8 Gordon College with all the scoring it would need for a 2-0 victory over No. 5 University of New England in the opening round (Game 1 of 13) of th 2017 Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Softball Championship on Friday afternoon (Apr. 28) at Bill Doran Field.

The Fighting Scots (15-20) advance into the double elimination phase of the tournament and will next take on fourth-seeded Endicott College in Game 3 on Saturday (1 p.m.) at Salve Regina University. Interactive Bracket

The Nor’easters conclude the year with an overall mark of 15-14.

Gordon had managed just one walk entering the 5th frame, when a lead-off hit-by-pitch was followed by an error on a sacrifice bunt to establish runners at the corners. After a strikeout (with an uncontested steal of second base) and a groundout, Kline turned on the 3-2 pitch for the first hit of the day for the visiting squad. Both runs scored on the play were unearned.

UNE’s missed chances at getting on the board started in the 1st, as the lead-off batter reached second base before the initial out. In the home half of the 3rd, the bags were loaded with no outs, and during the 4th, a runner was in scoring position with one away.

The Nor’easters received a pair of one-out singles from Avery Alberghini (Middlesex, Vt.) [CCC 2nd Team] and Sydney Helmbrecht (Grand Rapids, Minn.) [CCC 2nd Team] looking to answer right back in the bottom of the 5th, but the stanza ended on a line-out double-play.

With two gone in the UNE 7th, Kelsey Mansfield (Brookline, N.H.) came through with a pinch-hit single to keep things alive. Alberghini drew her third free pass to put the tying run aboard, but a pop out to Gordon pitcher Caitlin Catalanotto (Kingston, N.H.) sealed the result.

Catalanotto upped her personal ledger to 12-5 with the win, as she struck out five while surrendering four hits and four walks.