At St. Agatha, four players scored in double figures as Greater Houlton Christian Academy prevailed.

Will Austin led GHCA (3-4) with 12 points, while Isaac Potter, Austin Winslow and Cole Winslow tossed in 11 points apiece.

Adam Pelletier led Wisdom (3-3) with 11 points and Kody Cyr scored 10.

Wisdom 11 18 29 33

GHCA 13 29 40 57

3-pt. goals: A. Pelletier 3, W. Austin, A. Winslow