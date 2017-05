At Dexter, Beckett Slayton led the way with two hits and two runs scored for George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill.

Jacob Keenan drove in two runs with two hits for the Eagles. Taylor Schildroth pitched a complete game surrendering only one run.

For Dexter, Zach White singled and scored. Nathan Richards chipped in with two hits

GSA 100 001 0– 2 5 2

Dexter 001 000 0– 1 6 3

Schildroth and Lebel; Bickford and Richards