At East Machias, Lydia Day pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and aided her own cause with three singles and three runs scored to lead Washington Academy past George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill.

Rylea Steeves belted a homer and knocked in two runs and Paige Preston produced three singles and two RBIs on Seniors Night at Washington Academy.

Hannah Peasley, Sophia Steinbarger and Sarah Chambers singled for 1-14 GSA.

GSA 000 030 0

WA 222 214 x

Charette and Mullen; Day and Steeves