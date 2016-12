At East Sullivan, Taylor Schildroth scored 27 points as the Eagles of Blue Hill rolled.

Reece Dannenberg had 21 points for George Stevens, while Max Mattson had 15 and Beckett Slayton 10.

Tyler Rice paced Sumner with 14 points.

GSA 28 53 85 101

Sumner 9 22 37 53