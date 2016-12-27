At Harrington, Taylor Schildroth tossed in 29 points as the Eagles of Blue Hill rolled to the win.

Jarrod Chase hit six 3-pointers en route to 20 points for GSA while Reece Dannenberg and Percy Zentz added 10 points apiece.

Brettin Dinsmore had 13 points and Cameron Rumery 10 for Narraguagus.

George Stevens: Wong 0-4-4, C.Mattson 1-1-3, Slayton 1-0-3, Schildroth 8-10-29, M.Mattson 2-2-6, Dannenberg 4-0-10, Zentz 4-2-10, Chase 6-2-20

Narraguagus: G.Smith 2-1-5, Fletcher 1-1-4, Rumery 4-1-10, Pineo 0-1-1, Couture 1-2-4, Dinsmore 5-2-13, Z.Smith 1-1-3, Ramsdell 1-0-2, Thompson 1-0-2

George Stevens: 29 43 64 85

Narraguagus: 11 26 32 44

3-point goals: Slayton, Schildroth 3, Dannenberg 2, Chase 6; Fletcher, Rumery, Dinsmore,

JV: GSA 61-46