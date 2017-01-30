At Harrington, Morgan Dauk netted a game-high 28 points to hold off Narraguagus.

Emma Crosby tossed in 11 points and Mazie Smallidge scored 10 points for the 12-2 Eagles.

For 11-5 Narraguagus, Madison Leighton had 16 points and Kaci Alley netted 13.

GSA

Dauk 12-2-28, Crosby 3-0-11, Smallidge 5-0-10, Allen 1-2-4, Mullen 1-1-3

Narraguagus

Leighton 7-0-16, K. Alley 5-3-13, Perry 3-2-9, Joyce 3-2-8, Kennedy 2-0-5

GSA 11 26 48 56

Narraguagus 11 24 39 51

3-pt goals: Crosby 3; Leighton 2, Kennedy, Perry