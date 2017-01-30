GIRLS BASKETBALL

George Stevens Acad. 56 at Narraguagus 51

Jan. 30, 2017, at 9:02 p.m.

At Harrington, Morgan Dauk netted a game-high 28 points to hold off Narraguagus.

Emma Crosby tossed in 11 points and Mazie Smallidge scored 10 points for the 12-2 Eagles.

For 11-5 Narraguagus, Madison Leighton had 16 points and Kaci Alley netted 13.

GSA

Dauk 12-2-28, Crosby 3-0-11, Smallidge 5-0-10, Allen 1-2-4, Mullen 1-1-3

Narraguagus

Leighton 7-0-16, K. Alley 5-3-13, Perry 3-2-9, Joyce 3-2-8, Kennedy 2-0-5

GSA 11 26 48 56

Narraguagus 11 24 39 51

3-pt goals: Crosby 3; Leighton 2, Kennedy, Perry

View stories by school

  1. KKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capitalKKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capital
  2. Philanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monumentPhilanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monument
  3. ‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust
  4. Protests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration orderProtests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration order
  5. Maine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilitiesMaine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilities