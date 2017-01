At Lee, Taylor Schildroth tallied 20 points and Jarrod Chase 18 as the Eagles of Blue Hill triumphed.

Beckett Slayton and Stefan Simmons added 12 points apiece for 14-0 George Stevens.

Tony Chu scored 24 points and Nathan Gilman 16 for 10-2 Lee.

George Stevens 20 37 57 73

Lee Acad. 12 24 48 66

JV: GSA 53-43