At Corinth, Lexi Reardon struck out six and walked only two to lead Central by George Stevens Academy.

Emma Campbell sparked the Red Devils with two singles and a double. Logan Reardon and Sidney Potvin each chipped in with a double while Madi Speed added three singles.

Sarah Mullen led GSA with a double and single while Mallory Charrett, Hannay Peasley and Elana Bakeman added two singles each.

GSA 000 101 0 — 2

Central 203 004 x — 9

Charrett nad Mullen; Reardon and Speed