At Bucksport, Morgan Dauk connected for 38 points as the Eagles of Blue Hill prevailed in four overtimes.

Macie Smallidge contributed nine points for George Stevens.

Breanna Coombs paced Bucksport with 29 points while Cassie Coombs tallied 19.

G.S.A.: Morgan Dauk 15-8-38, Mullen 3-0-7, Allen 2-0-4, Smallidge 4-1-9, Crosby , Hutchinson 1-4-6

Bucksport: Craig 0-1-1, Jellison 1-0-2, C. Coombs 7-5-19, B. Coombs 8-9-29, Erickson 2-2-4, Colson 2-2-4, Stevenson

GSA: 10 14 26 41 48 25 59 67

Bucksport: 7 17 25 41 48 52 59 60

GSA 1st 10 2nd 14 3rd 26 4th 41 1ot 48 2ot 52 3ot 59 4ot 67

Bucksport 1st 7 2nd 17 3rd 25 4th 41 1ot 48 2ot 52 3ot 59 4ot 60

4 ot game very exciting with Bucksport fouling out 2 starters in final ot