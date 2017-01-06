At Newport, Josh Smestad tallied 26 points as Nokomis defeated Gardiner.

Brad Allen scored 16 points and Zach Hartsgrove 10 for the Warriors.

Cole Heaberlin, Hunter Chasse and Connor McGuire led the Tigers with 11 points apiece.

Gardiner: MaGee 1-1-3, Lawrence 1-0-3, McGuire 5-1-11, Johnson 4-0-8, Babcock 3-0-6, Chasse 4-0-11, Heaberlin 5-0-11

Nokomis: Smestad 10-5-26, Perry 1-0-2, Hartsgrove 3-3-10, Erskine 2-0-5, Allen 6-0-16, Cloutier, Baird, Lyford

Gardiner 14 25 38 53

Nokomis 13 27 44 59

3-point goals: Lawrence, Chasse 3, Heaberlin; Smestad, Hartsgrove, Erskine, Allen 4