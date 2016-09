At Medomak Valley, Adam Eutsler scored on an assist by Joey Horovitz with 4:03 remaining in overtime to lead the Panthers past Gardiner.

Medomak Valley opened the scoring with 36:59 remaining in the first half when Zidane McMurrin tallied a goal on an assist by Cameron Hopkins.

The Tigers’ Garrett Lunt scored the equalizer with 31:02 remaining in the second half.