At Brewer, Cam Wood tallied 20 points as Brewer edged Gardiner.

Isacc Cummings added nine points and Kobe Rogerson and Tyler Hafford nine rebounds apiece for Brewer.

Hunter Chasse scored 26 points and Cole Heaberline 12 for Gardiner.

Gardiner 18 38 43 55

Brewer 17 32 48 57