At Brewer, Lauren Chadwick scored 20 points to lead the visiting Tigers to a hard-fought win over the Witches.

Leah Weymouth tossed in nine points and Logan Granholm contributed eight points for the victors.

Brewer was led by Julie Bulliard’s 15 points and Courtney Pearson’s nine.

Brewer 11 24 38 52

Gardiner 12 27 45 56