At Hermon, the third-ranked Hawks raced out to a 6-2 lead after three innings and cruised from there.

Laura Zenk tripled in two runs for the Hawks. Hailey Perry also drove in two runs for Hermon. Bre Oakes compiled seven strikeouts in picking up the win while Katie Windsor had a multiple-hit game.

Grace Bickford doubled in a pair of runs for the No. 6 Ponies. Kenzi Beaudry registered nine strikeouts.

Foxcroft 200 101 0 — 4 8 0

Hermon 141 202 x –10 9 3