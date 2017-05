At Hermon, Zach Nash allowed just three hits and struck out eight in six innings to pace Hermon’s win.

Alex Applebee and Keith Pomeroy singled for Hermon while Mike Lana, Cody Hawes and Kent Johnson each drove in a run.

Jeremy Richard connected on two singles and Chandler Rockwell and Laffin each singled for Foxcroft.

Foxcroft 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

Hermon 021 000 x — 3 2 1

Laffin and Stedman; Nash, Johnson(7) and Rush